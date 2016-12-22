 guy meets girl on subway eating boogers song pick up women advice dating widower advice synonym biker meeting girlfriend's parents humor shqip 2015 cimarron dating site for girls with daddy issues complex numbers in polar how to quickly pick up women in bars 1950's makeup tutorial elizabeth berkley in showgirls videos infantiles para niños de 8 speed dating los angeles african-american museum atlanta dating advice for men in their 20s 30s hairstyles with accessories meet management brevnovsky pivovar svijany dzban girls for dating in dhaka bangladesh map city how to meet justin bieber contest 2015 win places to meet women other than barsana romania map europe live girl chat meeting single girls thaise massage rotterdam free dating sites seniors over 55 hs20 rating charitable organizations woman looking for men roommates hbo latino cast photos girl meets world riley and maya flapper Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
  • WHAT'S ON THE POLICE CHIEF'S CELL PHONE?

    WHAT'S ON THE POLICE CHIEF'S CELL PHONE? The mystery surrounding former Baton Rouge Police Chief Dewayne White's cell phone just took another turn, with the release of the police report relating to its disappearance to the local news media.  White, who has said he did not have a city-parish cell phone, then said he had one but it was lost or stolen, finally turned it over to his attorney last week.  You can read more about who the chief was talking to and what police say the phone was being used for at the link below.  

    Written on Wednesday, 10 April 2013
Baton Rouge Police Chief Fired, Called "Master of Deception"

Baton Rouge Police Chief Dewayne White Baton Rouge Police Chief Dewayne White
Baton Rouge Police Chief Dewayne White was fired from his job amid applause from an audience that included dozens of members of the Baton Rouge Police force after he made an hour-long attack on Mayor Kip Holden and his administration.  White requested a public hearing to dispute recommendations for his dismissal and afterwards was called a "master of deception" by Holden, who said he could no longer allow White to divide the community with his actions.  Read more at the link below.   

