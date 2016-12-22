Baton Rouge Police Chief Fired, Called "Master of Deception"
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Latest from
- WHAT'S ON THE POLICE CHIEF'S CELL PHONE?
- USA TODAY BLOWS COVER OFF MARK EMMERT'S PAST
- Jindal Approval Ratings Plummet to Lower than Obama's -- National Media Takes Notice
- THE GOVERNOR'S WIFE: LOUISIANA'S NEXT REALITY SHOW
- KENNEDY THREATENS TO TAKE JINDAL TO COURT
- Vitter Hopes to Question SEC Nominee on Bountygate
- AFTER ERIN BROCKOVICH VISIT, GOVERNOR FINALLY AGREES TO SEE SINKHOLE
- Dardenne Pondering Run for Senate or Governor
- New Orleans Sheriff Faces Off with Mayor Over Jail Costs
- Appeals Court Candidate Drops Out With Challenger Admitting He is Qualified
- What does Sequestration Mean to Louisiana? 7,000 Defense Department Employees Included in Deep Cuts
- St. Tammany Coroner Under Fire
- Landrieu: Jindal Puts Politics Over Needs of Louisiana
- Louisiana Loses Wetlands Advocate, Business Icon in Death of Tabasco CEO
- BREAKING NEWS: AARON BROUSSARD SENTENCED TO 4 YEARS IN PRISON
- JINDAL STAFF RELEASES BUDGET -- WHY ARE THESE PEOPLE SMILING?
- Rep. Edwards Says He Will Run for Governor in 2015
- Marco Rubio's Drinking Problem
- JINDAL AIMS TO GIVE STATE HIGHEST SALES TAX BURDEN IN NATION
- Movie Depicts Exorcism Performed by Jindal
For those aspiring scribes out there with something to say, send your guest blog to pelicanrepublic@politicsla.com.
Pass along the site to your friends and foes alike and help keep the dialogue lively and current at PoliticsLA.com.
-
BIO
Written by
The Purple Veil
SIGN UP FOR ALL NEW POLITICSLA FORUM
Politicsla.com has launched an all-new forum for discussing national and Louisiana politics, with added filters to help prevent the invasion of spam messages. Because of…
Comment Read more...
-
BIO
Written by
The Boiling Frog
"NOBODY HAS EVER DENIED THAT NEW ORLEANS IS A VIOLENT TOWN. IT IS. THERE IS NO QUESTION ABOUT IT." Mayor Mitch Landrieu
Come on Man! The New Orleans Times Picayune called it tough talk from the Mayor but is sounds like suspended reality for everyone who finds…
Comment Read more...
-
BIO
Written by
The Boiling Frog
WAR, UHH, WHAT IS IT GOOD FOR? ABSOLUTELY NOTHING.
I read a really disappointing USA TODAY front page story, "A Decade of War," that missed the point that we have been at war for…
Comment Read more...
-
BIO
Written by
The Boiling Frog
BANDITS OF A BAD ECONOMY
As we share compassion for our fellow man being mugged in a bad economy, save your tears for one profession cashing in at the bank…
Comment Read more...
-
BIO
Written by
Man on the Street
Is the Debt Limit the Real Issue?
In observing the fight over the national debt limit (which I am not convinced is such a big deal), my feelings about the political process…
Comment Read more...
-
BIO
Written by
Politique Deux Centimes
The Killer Bill - Making It Legal
THE KILLER BILL....MAKING IT LEGAL In which Louisiana parish were the lives of two innocent, bright siblings with brilliant futures destroyed in an accident…
Comment Read more...
-
BIO
Written by
Man on the Street
Family Forum: Bad for Louisiana
I believe the biggest danger of organized religion is that it can be used as a tool of hatred. Radical Muslim ideology uses the Koran…
Comment Read more...
-
BIO
Written by
The Purple Veil
Who Killed the LA Democratic Party?
The Louisiana Democratic Party is dead. Let’s don’t waste time arguing that point. Let’s just admit it and talk about the mystery of how it happened. After all,…
Comment Read more...
-
BIO
Written by
Politique Deux Centimes
A Real Race
Well isn’t this just becoming a rare event: A Louisiana State Senate race between only one well-educated Democrat and only one well-educated Republican…
Comment Read more...
-
BIO
Written by
The Boiling Frog
DEMOCRACY’S DEMOLITION DERBY
From film's celluloid closet, the often spoofed scene where windows are thrown open and common folk scream, "I'm mad as he'll and I'm not gonna…
Comment Read more...
Links
- Louisiana
- National
- AMERICAblog News
- Best of the Web
- Commentary Magazine
- Conservative News, Issues, Political Cartoons, Blo...
- Daily Kos: State of the Nation
- Dan Drezner
- Donald Luskin
- Election Projection
- Eschaton
- First Read
- Gerry May
- Hit and Run
- Hot Air
- Hugh Hewitt
- Instapundit
- Media Matters for America
- MyDD :: Direct Democracy for People-Powered Politi...
- Newsmax - Breaking News, Politics, Commentary
- OxBlog
- Power Line
- RedState
- Right Wing News
- Roll Call
- Taegan Goddard's Political Wire
- Talking Points Memo | Breaking News and Analysis
- The Atlantic: Politics
- The Campaign Desk
- The Corner
- Wonkette