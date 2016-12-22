Marco Rubio's Drinking Problem

The good news for Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who delivered the Republican response to the President's State of the Union address, is that the internet has exploded with photos, video and jokes about his ill-timed drink of water right in the middle of giving the speech that was supposed to launch his 2016 Presidential campaign. Admittedly, people who never would have given him a second thought are still talking about him. However, many are saying he has gone the way of Bobby Jindal, whose national debut turned out to be a flop which still haunts him. Read what the Twitterverse is saying about him at the link below.